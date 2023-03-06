ESPN's Kiper identifies Clemson prospect among '2023 NFL combine risers'

ESPN's Kiper identifies Bryan Bresee among '2023 NFL combine risers'

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. identified a Clemson prospect among the top 10 to improve their stock out of the NFL draft combine last week ($).

"(Bryan) Bresee had a great workout Thursday, dispelling any questions about his physical tools. He moved well, running a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, which ranked fourth among the defensive tackles. At 298 pounds, he looked fresh and healthy," Kiper said. "Bresee looked like a future top-five pick as a freshman in 2020, but he tore his left ACL and played four games in 2021. Last season, he dealt with the death of his sister and a kidney infection. He played 320 snaps and had 3.5 sacks and 18 total tackles. Bresee could be a 3-technique tackle in the NFL, and he has some juice as a pass-rusher. This workout puts him firmly in the Round 1 discussion for teams that need help inside."

Pro Football Focus also had Bresee among the standouts on the defensive line and linebacker day at the combine.

"Bresee’s stock saw some improvement in Indianapolis thanks to solid athletic testing results," PFF's Trevor Sikkema said. "At 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds, Bresee ran an official 4.86-second 40-yard dash with a 1.17-second 10-yard split. That 40 time is in the 94th percentile for interior defensive linemen, while the 10-yard time puts him in the 75th percentile. Bresee is intriguing because of his athleticism at his size. Posting those numbers was a good sign that teams could still believe in his ability as a top-50 2023 NFL Draft prospect."

The Draft Network's post-combine mock has Myles Murphy, who didn't do workouts in Indianapolis, going fourth overall to Chicago and Bresee going to New England at No. 14

"Bryan Bresee had a challenging final season at Clemson due to various illnesses and a family tragedy. Let’s not hold that against him. Bresee has the athleticism to play all along the defensive line for Bill Belichick’s defense," The Draft Network analysis said.