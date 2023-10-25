ESPN's Jordan Reid sees Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins as a possible pick at No. 10, with Tennessee in the spot in this exercise.

"There are a lot of directions the Titans could go with a top-10 pick," Reid said. "With the trade of safety Kevin Byard, the team hinted at an incoming rebuild. Kristian Fulton is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, so the Titans will likely be searching for a corner alongside Sean Murphy-Bunting. Scouts have been intrigued by Wiggins -- a long and active man-to-man corner -- all season. He is physical in press coverage but also has the awareness to make plays in zone." 54 299 69 -

In 128 coverage snaps (per PFF), Wiggins has only been targeted 15 times this season, with seven catches and a lone touchdown. He has an interception and two pass breakups.

He leads Clemson with a 78.4 PFF coverage grade this season and ranks second among starters in overall grade (75.9).

After a trial by fire at Wake Forest last year (38.2 grade), Wiggins has given up just two touchdowns since, with only 4.9 yards per target his way.