|
ESPN NFL mock draft has Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins in Top 10
An ESPN NFL first-round NFL mock draft
included a top Clemson defender on Wednesday ($).
ESPN's Jordan Reid sees Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins as a possible pick at No. 10, with Tennessee in the spot in this exercise. "There are a lot of directions the Titans could go with a top-10 pick," Reid said. "With the trade of safety Kevin Byard, the team hinted at an incoming rebuild. Kristian Fulton is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, so the Titans will likely be searching for a corner alongside Sean Murphy-Bunting. Scouts have been intrigued by Wiggins -- a long and active man-to-man corner -- all season. He is physical in press coverage but also has the awareness to make plays in zone." 54 299 69 - In 128 coverage snaps (per PFF), Wiggins has only been targeted 15 times this season, with seven catches and a lone touchdown. He has an interception and two pass breakups. He leads Clemson with a 78.4 PFF coverage grade this season and ranks second among starters in overall grade (75.9). After a trial by fire at Wake Forest last year (38.2 grade), Wiggins has given up just two touchdowns since, with only 4.9 yards per target his way.
ESPN's Jordan Reid sees Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins as a possible pick at No. 10, with Tennessee in the spot in this exercise.
"There are a lot of directions the Titans could go with a top-10 pick," Reid said. "With the trade of safety Kevin Byard, the team hinted at an incoming rebuild. Kristian Fulton is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, so the Titans will likely be searching for a corner alongside Sean Murphy-Bunting. Scouts have been intrigued by Wiggins -- a long and active man-to-man corner -- all season. He is physical in press coverage but also has the awareness to make plays in zone." 54 299 69 -
In 128 coverage snaps (per PFF), Wiggins has only been targeted 15 times this season, with seven catches and a lone touchdown. He has an interception and two pass breakups.
He leads Clemson with a 78.4 PFF coverage grade this season and ranks second among starters in overall grade (75.9).
After a trial by fire at Wake Forest last year (38.2 grade), Wiggins has given up just two touchdowns since, with only 4.9 yards per target his way.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now