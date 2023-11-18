BREAKING

ESPN's College GameDay was at James Madison on Saturday. (Photo: Richard Brazziell / USATODAY)
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-UNC
by - 2023 Nov 18 11:55

ESPN’s College GameDay offered picks for No. 20 North Carolina’s trip to Clemson on Saturday.

Despite the Tar Heels being 8-2 and the Tigers 6-4, Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite for the game.

The ESPN broadcast is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN College GameDay Picks

Desmond Howard: UNC (picked UNC as his SuperDog selection as well)

Pat McAfee: UNC

Guest picker Eric Sollenberger (PFT Commenter): Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: UNC

