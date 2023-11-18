ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-UNC

Despite the Tar Heels being 8-2 and the Tigers 6-4, Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite for the game.

The ESPN broadcast is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN College GameDay Picks

Desmond Howard: UNC (picked UNC as his SuperDog selection as well)

Pat McAfee: UNC

Guest picker Eric Sollenberger (PFT Commenter): Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: UNC