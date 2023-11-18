|
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-UNC
2023 Nov 18 11:55-
ESPN’s College GameDay offered picks for No. 20 North Carolina’s trip to Clemson on Saturday.
Despite the Tar Heels being 8-2 and the Tigers 6-4, Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite for the game. The ESPN broadcast is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ESPN College GameDay Picks Desmond Howard: UNC (picked UNC as his SuperDog selection as well) Pat McAfee: UNC Guest picker Eric Sollenberger (PFT Commenter): Clemson Lee Corso: Clemson Kirk Herbstreit: UNC
Desmond Howard: UNC (picked UNC as his SuperDog selection as well)
Pat McAfee: UNC
Guest picker Eric Sollenberger (PFT Commenter): Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: UNC
