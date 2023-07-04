ESPN analyst says Clemson LB is the 'perfect' top NFL prospect at position

ESPN analyst says Clemson LB Barrett Carter is the 'perfect' top NFL prospect at position

ESPN recently debated the top prospects at each position -- and that exercise pitted two Tigers against each other ($). Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. give Clemson an embarrassment of riches at the linebacker position. "The linebacker talent in the Clemson locker room is absurd, with two of the nation's best anchoring the middle of the defense," said ESPN's Matt Miller. A scout Miller spoke to was particularly high on Carter, who was tabbed as the top linebacker prospect for next year's draft. "He's the perfect Will," said one scout to ESPN, adding that Carter "affects offenses in every phase of the game. He's smaller, but he's a [Shaquille] Leonard-type player."

Trotter has high marks with Miller as well, but he likes Carter a little bit more.

"Trotter, the son of a former NFL great of the same name, is your classic Mike linebacker at 6-foot and 230 pounds. He's a thumper with range and versatility, evident by his 8.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 91 tackles in 2022," Miller said. "Both players carry a first-round grade heading into the season, but Carter's versatility and every-down presence give him the slight edge."

Carter was up to No. 8 in the latest Pro Football Network mock draft.

"With an explosiveness to his game, Barrett Carter announced himself to the college football world last season. The Clemson linebacker is a true do-it-all ‘backer, readymade for today’s NFL. Carter is big and fast and runs the alley incredibly well while possessing elite coverage abilities," said PFN's Cam Mellor.

Trotter had first-round projections for ESPN, Athlon Sports and Pro Football Focus in May early mocks.

"The younger Trotter excels on passing plays, as he was the only Power Five linebacker with 80-plus grades as a pass-rusher and in coverage. Trotter was second in that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%)," said PFF's Max Chadwick.

