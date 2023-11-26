|
Clemson's standing in AP Top 25 voting after regular season
Clemson was left out of the final Associated Press Top 25 for the regular season on Sunday.
The Tigers, which moved into the College Football Playoff committee's Top 25 (24) last week, closed with two wins over ranked opponents at the time in Notre Dame and North Carolina, and Clemson completed a 4-0 month to 8-4 on the season with a 16-7 rivalry road victory at South Carolina on Saturday. Clemson was 31st in AP voting points last week, and that vote total increased to the 27th-most this week but still quite a few from making the Top 25 tier. The Tigers haven't been in the AP Poll since week two. Clemson was also 27th in voting points for the Coaches Poll on Sunday. The Tigers await their last shot to make that Top 25 tier for the traditional polls in the bowl season, which is a destination to be announced on December 3. AP Top 25 1. Georgia (52 1st votes) 2. Michigan (10 1st votes) 3. Washington 4. Florida State 5. Oregon 6. Ohio State 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Missouri 10. Penn State 11. Ole Miss 12. Oklahoma 13. LSU 14. Arizona 15. Louisville 16. Notre Dame 17. Tulane 18. Iowa 19. Oklahoma State 20. Liberty 21. NC State 22. Oregon State 23. Toledo (176 points) 24. James Madison (121 points) 25. SMU (108 points) OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia (52 1st votes)
2. Michigan (10 1st votes)
3. Washington
4. Florida State
5. Oregon
6. Ohio State
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Tulane
18. Iowa
19. Oklahoma State
20. Liberty
21. NC State
22. Oregon State
23. Toledo (176 points)
24. James Madison (121 points)
25. SMU (108 points)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.
