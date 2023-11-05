Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers

Clemson defensively continued to stake its claim as one of the nation’s best with Saturday’s performance in a 31-23 win over No. 12 Notre Dame. The Tigers hold Top 10 ranks in total defense (6th; 273.8 YPG), defensive TDs (8th; 3), passing efficiency defense (7th; 104.92 rating) and passing defense (8th; 165.3 YPG) and more Top 25 stats with tackles for loss (11th; 7.4 per game), rushing defense (19th; 108.4 YPG) and third down defense (25th; .331). With a remarkable zero penalty yards on Saturday, Clemson is 11th in penalties and 12th in penalty yards per game this season. In ESPN’s dual advanced metrics, Clemson is 23rd overall in the SP+ with the No. 41 offense, No. 12 defense and No. 77 special teams group ($), while the Football Power Index has Clemson up at 20th overall. In individual stats, Hamp Greene has now made enough punt returns and done that well enough to rank 32nd nationally (8.1 yards per return). Clemson Top 10 ranks Total defense 6 (273.8 YPG), passing efficiency defense 7 (104.92 rating), defensive TDs 8 (3), passing defense 8 (165.3 YPG). Top 35 ranks Tackles for loss 11 (7.4 PG), fewest penalties per game 11 (4.33), fewest penalty yards per game 12 (39), rushing defense 19 (108.4 YPG), fumbles recovered 21 (7), third down defense 25 (.331), red zone TD percentage allowed 28 (50*), fourth down defense 21 (.364), time of possession 28 (31:41), turnovers gained 29 (15), scoring defense 35 (21.2). 80th or worse Red zone TD percentage 90 (54.6*), tackles for loss allowed 93 (6.3 PG), blocked kicks allowed 99 (2), turnovers lost 109 (17), red zone offense 118 (.727), kickoff return defense 122 (25.4 per), passing yards per completion 124 (10.2), field goal make percentage 126 (53.3*), fumbles lost 128 (11). Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: N/A Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 22 (22.3); Hamp Greene - punt returns 32 (8.1); Phil Mafah - rushing TDs 33 (8). (Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams; *CFBStats.com stat with all 133 teams.)

