CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's defense holds four stats in the Top 10 nationally and a host more in the Top 25.
Clemson's defense holds four stats in the Top 10 nationally and a host more in the Top 25.

Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
by - 2023 Nov 5 13:52

Clemson defensively continued to stake its claim as one of the nation’s best with Saturday’s performance in a 31-23 win over No. 12 Notre Dame.

The Tigers hold Top 10 ranks in total defense (6th; 273.8 YPG), defensive TDs (8th; 3), passing efficiency defense (7th; 104.92 rating) and passing defense (8th; 165.3 YPG) and more Top 25 stats with tackles for loss (11th; 7.4 per game), rushing defense (19th; 108.4 YPG) and third down defense (25th; .331).

With a remarkable zero penalty yards on Saturday, Clemson is 11th in penalties and 12th in penalty yards per game this season.

In ESPN’s dual advanced metrics, Clemson is 23rd overall in the SP+ with the No. 41 offense, No. 12 defense and No. 77 special teams group ($), while the Football Power Index has Clemson up at 20th overall.

In individual stats, Hamp Greene has now made enough punt returns and done that well enough to rank 32nd nationally (8.1 yards per return).

Clemson

Top 10 ranks

Total defense 6 (273.8 YPG), passing efficiency defense 7 (104.92 rating), defensive TDs 8 (3), passing defense 8 (165.3 YPG).

Top 35 ranks

Tackles for loss 11 (7.4 PG), fewest penalties per game 11 (4.33), fewest penalty yards per game 12 (39), rushing defense 19 (108.4 YPG), fumbles recovered 21 (7), third down defense 25 (.331), red zone TD percentage allowed 28 (50*), fourth down defense 21 (.364), time of possession 28 (31:41), turnovers gained 29 (15), scoring defense 35 (21.2).

80th or worse

Red zone TD percentage 90 (54.6*), tackles for loss allowed 93 (6.3 PG), blocked kicks allowed 99 (2), turnovers lost 109 (17), red zone offense 118 (.727), kickoff return defense 122 (25.4 per), passing yards per completion 124 (10.2), field goal make percentage 126 (53.3*), fumbles lost 128 (11).

Top Clemson players in national ranks

Top 10: N/A

Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 22 (22.3); Hamp Greene - punt returns 32 (8.1); Phil Mafah - rushing TDs 33 (8).

(Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams; *CFBStats.com stat with all 133 teams.)

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV announced
Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV announced
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts