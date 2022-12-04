Clemson WR EJ Williams enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Junior wide receiver EJ Williams announced he's entering the transfer portal on Sunday evening.

"I would like to thank Coach Swinney and the Clemson staff for investing their time and trust in me over the past 3 years," Williams said. "To my teammates I thank you guys for pushing me everyday and being the best group of brothers I could ask for. I will always love you guys and never forget you all. After a lot of processing and evaluating I know it is evaluating I know it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal."

Williams played in all 13 games, logging seven catches for 70 yards this season.

Williams entered 2022 with 33 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns in 646 snaps over 20 games (six starts).

Before Clemson: Played for Jamey DuBose at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. … over his final two years, recorded 84 catches for 1,407 yards and 19 touchdowns … had 44 receptions for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior while helping his team to a 12-2 overall record … first-team all-region, All-OA News, All-Bi-City as a junior and senior … had 40 receptions for 668 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior … averaged 16.8 yards per catch and a touchdown every 4.4 receptions in that span … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … during early signing period, listed the No. 98 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best player in Alabama … ranked No. 112 overall and fourth-best player in Alabama by PrepStar … ESPN.com ranked Williams as the No. 124 overall player in the nation and sixth-best player in Alabama … listed No. 132 overall by Rivals.com, the fourth-best player in Alabama … MVP for the Alabama team in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game on Dec. 14, posting six catches for 98 receiving yards in the game … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Jeff Scott … committed to Clemson on Aug. 24, 2019.

Personal: Born Nov. 14, 2001 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2020 … sports communication major … played at same high school as former Clemson players Justyn Ross and Ray Thornton III … his sister, Kahlia Lawrence, was a 2018 draft pick by the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx … wore No. 39 on Military Appreciation Day in 2020 to honor his father, Sgt. 1st Class Eddie Williams, Sr., who passed away at age 39 in 2010 after 18 years of service in the U.S. Army.