Clemson moves up in final Playoff Top 25
by - 2023 Dec 3 14:44

Clemson moved up a spot in the Final College Football Playoff Top 25.

The Tigers finished No. 22 in the poll.

Clemson was first ranked by the committee in November 21 at No. 24 and moved up to No. 23 this past week.

The Tigers were the first team out of Top 25 for both the AP and Coaches rankings on Sunday.

FINAL CFP TOP 25

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Florida State

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. Oregon State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Tennessee

22. Clemson

23. Liberty

24. SMU

25. Kansas State

