Clemson moves up in final Playoff Top 25
Clemson moved up a spot in the Final College Football Playoff Top 25.
The Tigers finished No. 22 in the poll. Clemson was first ranked by the committee in November 21 at No. 24 and moved up to No. 23 this past week. The Tigers were the first team out of Top 25 for both the AP and Coaches rankings on Sunday. FINAL CFP TOP 25 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Texas 4. Alabama 5. Florida State 6. Georgia 7. Ohio State 8. Oregon 9. Missouri 10. Penn State 11. Ole Miss 12. Oklahoma 13. LSU 14. Arizona 15. Louisville 16. Notre Dame 17. Iowa 18. NC State 19. Oregon State 20. Oklahoma State 21. Tennessee 22. Clemson 23. Liberty 24. SMU 25. Kansas State
