Clemson moves up in final Playoff poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson moved up in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers checked in at No. 7, up two spots, in the last edition of this season’s CFP committee findings.

Two of the top-4 teams dropped conference championship games in Southern Cal losing 47-24 to Utah in Las Vegas and TCU losing 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in Dallas.

Clemson, 39-10 over UNC, was one of four top-10 teams going into the weekend to take their conference crown along with K-State, Georgia (50-30 over LSU) and Michigan (43-22 over Purdue).

This year’s CFP is 1-seed Georgia, 2-seed Michigan, 3-seed TCU and 4-seed Ohio State. Alabama, then Orange Bowl opponent Tennessee, were the last teams left out.

The Tigers finished No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings last year. In the new 12-team CFP era to come in 2024, Clemson would have a first-round bye as a conference champion as the No. 3 overall seed.

Clemson is set to kick off its season finale with an 8 p.m. ESPN broadcast on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Final Playoff rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Clemson

8. Utah

9. Kansas State

10. USC

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Oregon State

15. Oregon

16. Tulane

17. LSU

18. UCLA

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. Miss. St.

23. NC State

24. Troy

25. UTSA