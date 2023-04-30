Clemson kicker signs free agent deal

Potter completed his five-year Clemson career as one of the most prolific kickers in Clemson, ACC and NCAA history, finishing his career 73-of-97 on field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent).

Potter concluded his Clemson tenure holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 and last 112 of his career on either side of his lone miss), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine).

He tied James Skalski, Will Spiers and Will Swinney’s Clemson record for career games played (69) and matched Spiers and Swinney for the most consecutive games played (69).

Potter notched second-team All-ACC selection last season as a kicker and first-team All-ACC kickoff specialist for the College Football Network by going 20-of-26 field goals and all 49 extra point attempts on the year for 109 points and averaging 64.6 yards on 81 kickoffs with 64 touchbacks.