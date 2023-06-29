Clemson improves by double-digits in Directors' Cup finish

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson Athletics improved by double digits year-to-year in the Directors' Cup measure of athletic programs nationally. The Tigers moved up to a No. 51 overall finish this past campaign, after ranking No. 65 for the previous athletics season. Nineteen sports contribute to the score, with men's and women's basketball, baseball and volleyball required in the cumulative points per school. Clemson's effort was paced by football (64.5 points) and softball (64), with the program also scoring well in men's indoor track and field (60), men's soccer (50) and women's golf (49.5). Six ACC schools were ranked among the top 20. Virginia led all ACC schools with a fourth-place finish, led by a third consecutive NCAA women’s swimming and diving championship and a second consecutive NCAA men’s tennis championship. North Carolina joined the Cavaliers among the top 10 in eighth place, followed by Duke (16th), Florida State (17th), NC State (19th) and Notre Dame (20th). The ACC’s six schools among this year’s top 20 are the second-most of any conference. The ACC led all conferences with nine NCAA team titles in 2022-23. In the league’s 70-year history, ACC institutions have captured 182 team national championships and 406 individual NCAA titles, including 29 during the most recent academic year (21 women’s, eight men’s). “The final 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings accentuate the amazing accomplishments of our student-athletes, coaches and programs,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a news release. “Our league enjoyed unprecedented athletic success on many levels, and we look to building on that momentum as we head into the new academic year.” This marks the 21st consecutive year that four or more ACC schools placed among the top 30 in the final LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. North Carolina and Virginia have ranked among the top 30 nationally in each of the 29 years the Directors’ Cup has been conducted. ACC teams won NCAA championships this academic year in the following sports: Women’s Cross Country – NC State Field Hockey – North Carolina Men’s Soccer – Syracuse Women’s Swimming and Diving – Virginia Fencing – Notre Dame Women’s Tennis – North Carolina Men’s Tennis – Virginia Women’s Golf – Wake Forest Men’s Lacrosse – Notre Dame Additionally, 16 ACC teams joined the conference’s NCAA championship squads in reaching the national finals or semifinals: North Carolina Women’s Soccer – NCAA Finals Florida State Women’s Soccer – NCAA Semifinals Pitt Men’s Soccer – NCAA Semifinals Pitt Volleyball – NCAA Semifinals Louisville Volleyball – NCAA Finals Miami Men’s Basketball – NCAA Semifinals Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball – NCAA Semifinals NC State Women’s Tennis – NCAA Finals Boston College Women’s Lacrosse – NCAA Finals Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse – NCAA Semifinals Duke Men’s Lacrosse – NCAA Finals Virginia Men’s Lacrosse – NCAA Semifinals Georgia Tech Men’s Golf – NCAA Finals Florida State Men’s Golf – NCAA Semifinals North Carolina Men’s Golf – NCAA Semifinals Florida State Softball – NCAA Finals The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports – 14 for women and 13 for men – with women’s gymnastics set to become the 28th in 2023-24. No Autonomy Five conference sponsors more than 28 sports, and the soon-to-be 15 women’s sports will be the most of any peer conference.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest