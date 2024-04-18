Clemson ACC road trip named Top 10 'most meaningful' matchup of 2024 season

Clemson-Florida State named Top 10 'most meaningful' matchup of 2024 season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson and Florida State have won all but one ACC football title since the 2011 season. The Seminoles won as many as three in a row, and Clemson took six consecutive crowns and seven out of eight seasons at one point in the stretch. So it stands to reason that Clemson's trip to Florida State for an October 5 matchup is one of the most meaningful of the 2024 college football season. 247Sports ranked it as the No. 8 most meaningful matchup of the season. "The Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson with last season's overtime win in Death Valley, a victory that catapulted Florida State to bigger and better things under coach Mike Norvell," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "This is one of four nationally-ranked opponents the Tigers have to deal with this fall amid one of the toughest schedules Dabo Swinney's program has had to face in recent years as a national title contender. This is Clemson's fifth game of the year and likely third against a top-25 team." This is a second campaign at a first shot at an ACC title rematch of former divisional opponents in-season, with the Top 2 conference records meeting in Charlotte regardless. Last year, Florida State topped Louisville, 16-6, but didn't play the Cardinals in the regular season. There won't be a repeat of the ACC champion getting left out of the CFP, as the Top 5-ranked conference championship winners make the 12-team playoff and the Top 4 will make up the Top 4 seeds in the mini-tournament. 247Sports ranked the Clemson-Georgia opener as the No. 5 most-anticipated matchup this season. Clemson 2024 football schedule Aug 31 Georgia (Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Sep 7 Appalachian State Sep 21 NC State Sep 28 Stanford Oct 5 at Florida State Oct 12 at Wake Forest Oct 19 Virginia Nov 2 Louisville Nov 9 at Virginia Tech Nov 16 at Pittsburgh Nov 23 The Citadel Nov 30 South Carolina

