Clemson fans give over 200 donations to LA Tech Athletic Club

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 23, Fri 11:46

Clemson defeated La Tech this past Saturday night 48-20.

However, that won't be the whole story or what will be remembered by that night by many.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and others were impressed by LA Tech's good sportsmanship by their head coach Sonny Cumbie wearing an E11a Strong t-shirt in pregame.

"In this competitive world we're in, there are people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group," Swinney said after the win.

In addition to that, the entire team wrote handwritten notes to the Bresee family regarding their daughter's illness.

It was different. It was special to see people caring about another family on another team. It showed the bond between members of the football fraternity.

Clemson fans on TigerNet decided to take action as they usually do as users OldFike94 and Kgpittm decided that $11 donations would be a gesture of thanks for the class that the La Tech team showed during their time in Death Valley.

LA Tech announced on Friday morning that over 200 donations had been made to their Athletic Club from Clemson fans.

Great job by Clemson fans, including many on TigerNet.

