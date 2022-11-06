Clemson drops out of top-10 in updated Coaches Poll

The first of the traditional college football polls released Sunday understandably knocked the previously-No. 5-ranked Clemson Tigers for a 35-14 loss at an unranked Notre Dame team Saturday.

Dabo Swinney's 8-1 group fell to No. 12 in the latest Coaches Poll.

With Clemson one of three top-6 teams to fall, the new top-5 is Georgia, which was No. 1 there already, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee, which lost at Georgia Saturday.

The other top-6 team to lose was Alabama and they dropped to No. 11.

The Fighting Irish moved into the rankings at No. 25.

Coaches Poll - 11/6

Rank team record points 1st votes prev change hi/lo

1 Georgia 9-0 1572 61 1 — 1/3

2 Ohio State 9-0 1505 0 2 — 2/3

3 Michigan 9-0 1447 2 4 1 3/6

4 Texas Christian 9-0 1355 0 7 3 4/NR

5 Tennessee 8-1 1284 0 3 -2 3/NR

6 Oregon 8-1 1272 0 8 2 6/24

7 Southern California 8-1 1140 0 9 2 6/15

8 Louisiana State 7-2 1082 0 17 9 8/NR

9 Mississippi 8-1 1056 0 10 1 7/24

10 UCLA 8-1 988 0 11 1 10/NR

11 Alabama 7-2 973 0 6 -5 1/11

12 Clemson 8-1 896 0 5 -7 4/12

13 Utah 7-2 888 0 12 -1 8/19

14 North Carolina 8-1 737 0 15 1 14/NR

15 Penn State 7-2 717 0 16 1 10/NR

16 NC State 7-2 568 0 20 4 10/23

17 Tulane 8-1 555 0 21 4 17/NR

18 Texas 6-3 368 0 NR 10 18/NR

19 Liberty 8-1 366 0 23 4 19/NR

20 Illinois 7-2 302 0 13 -7 13/NR

21 Central Florida 7-2 273 0 25 4 21/NR

22 Kansas State 6-3 243 0 14 -8 14/NR

23 Washington 7-2 175 0 NR 6 18/NR

24 Kentucky 6-3 173 0 24 — 8/24

25 Notre Dame 6-3 133 0 NR 8 5/NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Receiving votes: Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.