Clemson defensive end out for Notre Dame game

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas out for Notre Dame game

Clemson's defense will once again be missing a key member tonight against Notre Dame.

Senior defensive end Xavier Thomas is out after a setback in his foot injury per sources, an injury which sidelined him for the first five games of the season.

Thomas earned ACC defensive lineman of the week in his first game back at BC last month with two sacks, a forced fumble and another QB hit in just six snaps.

He played his most snaps of the season the next week with two tackles in 32 plays at Florida State and then dropped back down to 14 snaps last time out versus Syracuse (no tackles).

Thomas entered 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss) with 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Thomas was limited to seven games in the 2020 campaign after bouts with COVID-19 and strep throat that set him back in the preseason lead-up.

The Tigers (8-0) and Fighting Irish (5-3) will kick off on a 7:30 p.m. NBC broadcast.