Cade Klubnik wins ACC title MVP
|2022 Dec 3, Sat 23:57- -
That worked out well.
Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik was impressive, guiding Clemson to the 39-10 ACC title victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.
It was Clemson's 7th ACC conference title in just eight years.
Klubnik was 20-for-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He also had 7 rushes for 30 yards and a score. He also had a catch for 19 yards on a trick play.
The performance earned him the MVP trophy of the game.
"I have such a joy right now," Klubnik said after getting the MVP trophy. "So thankful for this team. I really have no words."
🏆 MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K6wEBV6p8D— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 4, 2022
The MVP walk to the Championship stage 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dq3IZEV1xv— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 4, 2022
🧡🧡🧡 @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/ktrqWHWSLd— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022
