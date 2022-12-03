Cade Klubnik wins ACC title MVP

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

That worked out well.

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik was impressive, guiding Clemson to the 39-10 ACC title victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.

It was Clemson's 7th ACC conference title in just eight years.

Klubnik was 20-for-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He also had 7 rushes for 30 yards and a score. He also had a catch for 19 yards on a trick play.

The performance earned him the MVP trophy of the game.

"I have such a joy right now," Klubnik said after getting the MVP trophy. "So thankful for this team. I really have no words."

The MVP walk to the Championship stage 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dq3IZEV1xv — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 4, 2022