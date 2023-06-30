Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley Heisman odds

The College Football season is almost here, so that means fans are considering who will win the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award. Honestly, these awards usually go to quarterbacks, and this year is no exception as the frontrunners are all veteran signal-callers leading the way with Caleb Williams (+500), Jayden Daniels (+900), Quinn Ewers (+1000), Bo Nix (+1200) and Jordan Travis (+1200). Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik is right in the mix with the frontrunners at +1400 odds, and his teammate Will Shipley has respectable odds at +8000. Klubnik threw for 697 yards and two touchdowns in limited action last season.

Shipley rushed 210 times for 1,192 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022.

Former Tiger quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is tied with Shipley with +8000 odds to win the prestigious award.

Clemson fans will eagerly watch and cheer on Klubnik and Shipley to see if they can defy the odds and etch their names into the annals of Heisman Trophy history.

