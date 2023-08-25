CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik signs NIL endorsement deal with Beats by Dre

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 25, Fri 16:20

Beats by Dre has signed a lucrative deal with 15 college football players to be part of their 'Beats Elite' class which includes Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

"As we've worked with our initial college athletes, we've realized how important it is for them to have brand support at that level," Aminah Charles, Beats' head of sports marketing said in a statement. "The industry is moving toward truly empowering college athletes, so we wanted to take a bigger swing in this area. This will be an annual list and we look forward to keeping an eye out for the next generation."

Check out the full list below:

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Joe Milton lll, QB, Tennessee

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

