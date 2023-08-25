Cade Klubnik signs NIL endorsement deal with Beats by Dre

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Beats by Dre has signed a lucrative deal with 15 college football players to be part of their 'Beats Elite' class which includes Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. "As we've worked with our initial college athletes, we've realized how important it is for them to have brand support at that level," Aminah Charles, Beats' head of sports marketing said in a statement. "The industry is moving toward truly empowering college athletes, so we wanted to take a bigger swing in this area. This will be an annual list and we look forward to keeping an eye out for the next generation." Meet the football players here to heat up the college football season. Let's goooo #BeatsElite. pic.twitter.com/LLHhUnB6HZ — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) August 24, 2023 Check out the full list below: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Joe Milton lll, QB, Tennessee Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

