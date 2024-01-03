BREAKING

Will Shipley is off to the NFL.
Breaking: Clemson RB Will Shipley makes NFL decision
by - 2024 Jan 3 19:47

Junior Clemson running back Will Shipley made his pro future call on Wednesday.

Shipley announced via social media that he is entering the NFL draft.

"I have decided to enter my name into the 2024 NFL draft," Shipley said. "I am grateful for the last three years and am excited to see what the future holds! Although I am taking the next step of my journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger!"

The former 5-star prospect finished the 2023 season with 827 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 31 catches for 244 yards and two more scores.

His Gator Bowl was cut short with a leg injury, where a postgame MRI didn't show any damage to his knee. He had 132 all-purpose yards, with 94 coming on kickoff returns in the 38-35 win.

Shipley recorded 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns on 526 career rushing attempts and 602 yards and two touchdowns on 85 career receptions in 1,526 offensive snaps over 36 career games (27 starts) from 2021-23.

In 2022, he became the first player in ACC history to be selected as a first-team All-ACC honoree in three different categories (running back, all-purpose and specialist) and was one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award (nation's most versatile player).

