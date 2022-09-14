BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Breaking: JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe

Breaking: JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
by - 2022 Sep 14, Wed 10:02

Nike is releasing a new Clemson shoe just in time for the football season. Thanks so much for supporting TigerNet with your purchase!

Order soon before popular sizes run out, these always sell out!

With Nike React foam and a Zoom Air unit, this Clemson Tigers Nike Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe is lightweight, durable, and comfortable. The mesh upper enhances breathability and the wider forefoot provides more room for your toes. Bold Clemson Tigers graphics and colors will ensure everyone knows where your allegiance lies when you're at the gym or out for a run.

These shoes are unisex.

