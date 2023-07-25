CLEMSON FOOTBALL

After a couple of close calls lately, Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader says this year's the time for the Orange to top Clemson in the Carrier Dome.
ACC QB on Clemson: "It's our time to take them down"
by - 2023 Jul 25, Tue 12:20

Talking season is here and one starting ACC QB says his team is ready to take down the Tigers.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader made the declaration while talking about the Clemson-Syracuse series on Tuesday at Charlotte's ACC Football Kickoff.

"I'm confident in the ability and skill that we have in our players and we can play with anybody in the conference," Shrader said. "There's no doubt. I truly mean that. There is not a team that we can line up against -- if we're healthy -- we can beat them...

"This year, I think it's our time to take them down," Shrader said with a smile, "Hopefully. We've got to be ready to play and take them one week at a time and we're excited."

Clemson has won five in a row over the Orange, but Syracuse has given the Tigers some fits.

Going back to a 2017 upset of Clemson in the Carrier Dome, Syracuse has kept the game within a touchdown in the last two and four of the last six matchups despite being a double-digit underdog in each game.

Shrader is going into his third year as a starter for the Orange.

He connected on 18-of-26 throws for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception in last year's 27-21 loss at Death Valley. He also tallied a touchdown and a pick with 191 passing yards on 17/37 passing in a 17-14 defeat in Syracuse two seasons ago.

"Last year, that was the game where we kind of started seeing the injuries and things coming out. We were fighting to get through that gaame," Shrader said. "At the end of it, we were just glad to get out of there alive. They've got a great program historically. It'll be fun. If you thought the last two were good, I think this one will be exciting too."

The Tigers head to Syracuse in week five for a Sept. 30 matchup in the JMA Wireless Dome.

