ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 5

by - 2022 Oct 24, Mon 11:45

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5.

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Syracuse at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.

