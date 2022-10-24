|
ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 5
|2022 Oct 24, Mon 11:45-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5.
Friday, Nov. 4
Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 5
North Carolina at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Syracuse at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.
Tags: Clemson Football