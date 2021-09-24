Georgia power forward commits to Clemson
by - Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:28 AM
Chauncey Wiggins - Forward
TigerNet: (3.21)

Height: 6-9   Weight: 190   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#24 PF
24/7:
#149 Overall, #29 PF, #4 GA
Georgia power forward commits to Clemson

Three-star 2022 power forward Chauncey Wiggins (6-9 190) committed to Clemson on Friday.

Wiggins, out of Grayson High School (Ga.), recently had his official visit in Clemson.

“I saw the campus, saw the dorms,” Wiggins said. “I saw how they practice, what they do during the hours that they have. Went to a football game. The take-away I got from it was the stuff they do off the court. Don’t get me wrong, their on-the-court stuff is amazing. Their practice and the way he (Brownell) coaches, I like it. But their off-the-court stuff, like with their graduation, people come back after they go somewhere and get their degree and graduate. That’s something that I really want to do. And it’s a small town, so everybody knows everybody, everybody cares for each other, and they want them to have great success.”

Last season Wiggins averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 34 power forward nationally, ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect out of Georgia (247Sports).

Wiggins picked Clemson over interest from NC State, Georgia, Maryland and South Florida.

Read More

