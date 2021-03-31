Former Clemson guard transfers to Tulane
Spencer is headed to Tulane as a grad transfer
Former Clemson guard Scott Spencer is transferring to Tulane for the 2021 season.

Spencer spent the last two seasons with La Salle and led the A-10 in three-point percentage during that span with an impressive 44.3 percent.

As a junior, he made 57 threes in 28 games.

"Scott fills a need that we wanted to address this offseason," Tulane head coach Ron Hunter said in a press release. "He gives us size at the wing position and shoots the ball extremely well from outside. Scott's experience will be a major factor for our team as we continue along the upward trajectory of our program."

Spencer played his first two seasons at Clemson from 2016-2018.

