ACC transfer with Clemson connection has Tigers in final two

TigerNet Staff by

Boston College graduate transfer guard Brevin Galloway has Clemson in his final two with the South Carolina Gamecocks, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Galloway (6-2 200) is the brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and has played for College of Charleston as well.

He averaged 8.3 points last season and he's averaged 8.8 points over 100 career college games (71 starts). Galloway's best season was in 2020-21 with College of Charleston, averaging 15 points and hitting 41.9% of his 3-point attempts.

Galloway matched his season-high in points (18) in a 70-68 BC win at Clemson last year.