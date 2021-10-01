Tigers make the final cut for tall Texas guard

One of Brad Brownell's top targets is close to making a decision.

Chauncey Gibson (6-6) is a 2022 3-star guard out of Dallas (Kimball) who has set October 7th for his commitment announcement, and he is down to a final three of Clemson, SMU and Old Dominion. Texas Tech was on his shortlist but recently picked up a commitment at his position, so he canceled his official visit last weekend to Lubbock and moved on from that opportunity.

Gibson made official visits to ODU and SMU earlier this month, and he said Thursday night he might be taking an official to Clemson this weekend. At one point he said the visit was “likely,” but then backed off that pending a check with his mother about the weekend plans.

Whether or not Gibson visits Clemson this weekend, head coach Brad Brownell and several of his assistants have done a good job of putting the program in a position to land Gibson next week.

“I feel great about Clemson,” Gibson said. “I really like their style of play. Their coaching staff is a great coaching staff. They keep in touch with me. We’ve built a great relationship. They visit me at practice, and they say they like what they see. I talked to the head coach, and we had a great talk. He got to know me and know about my family, and where do I see myself in the next couple of years.”

Gibson is a big guard who can play either of the backcourt positions. He said that’s one of his qualities Brownell most likes.

“With me being a 6-6 guard and being able to shoot the ball, they like my playmaking skills, and my athleticism,” Gibson said. “They see me playing in their offense as an all-around player, a scorer and facilitator.”

The ACC, of course, always is part of the appeal for recruits looking at Clemson. And that’s the case for Gibson, though it’s not the tradition and glamour of the league that has his attention.

“Most people say it’s a challenge, and it’s going to be a challenge, but they put their clothes on the same way I put my clothes on,” Gibson said. “It’s nothing big, not a big deal. They might be a little stronger and faster, but that’s stuff I’ve got to work on. It’s not like I can’t handle it, it’s basically a task that’s got to get done.”

Gibson averaged 18 points per game during the regular season last year and jumped that up to 23 points per game in the postseason.

