Clemson star PJ Hall to enter NBA draft, maintain college eligibility

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson’s leading scorer from ACC action will test his NBA draft chances, according to 247Sports and WSPA 7.

Tigers star center PJ Hall intends to enter the NBA draft but retain his college eligibility, per multiple reports, which means he can go through the combine process and opt to come back to Clemson by a June 12 withdrawal deadline.

Hall spent most of the first half of the season getting back going after undergoing two offseason surgeries, but he finished as the team’s second-leading scorer (15.4) and second-leading rebounder (5.6) this season, earning third-team All-ACC. In ACC regular-season play, he led the team in scoring (17.6) and was second in rebounds (6.6). Hall shot 54.0 percent from the floor in regular-season league games, including 38.6 from three and 83.3 at the line.

He totaled 26 double-digit scoring games this season, including 10 20-point games. With his 15 points against Notre Dame, Hall secured 1,000 points for his career.

Hall averaged 15.5 points as a sophomore, going year-to-year +11.9 in PPG, +3.7 in RPG, +1.4 in APG and nearly +1.0 block per game. Hall increased his 3-point shooting by nearly 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load, shot 49.3 percent, including a 52.4 effective field goal percentage that season.

Hall carried a No. 1 ranking in the state of South Carolina and won Gatorade Player of the Year out of Dorman High School.

Hall joins Tigers in the Brownell era to test the NBA draft process with Aamir Simms and Jaron Blossomgame, who both opted to come back.