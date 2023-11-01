CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson rolls to 51-point win over Newberry in exhibition
by - 2023 Nov 1 23:10

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball ran away from Newberry College in its lone exhibition, 90-39 on Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers scored 53 first half points and held the Wolves to just 12 second half points en route to the 51-point preseason victory. Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) led the way with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. The 13 boards would have tied a career high.

Thirteen of Clemson’s 16 players on the roster tallied points. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) led all scorers with 14 points in just over 12 minutes of action. RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) nearly collected a double-double, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.

Clemson got off to a quick 32-14 advantage just 10 minutes into the opening stanza and cruised to a 53-27 lead at halftime.

While holding the Wolves to just 12 points in the second half, Newberry’s last points of the game came with 5:14 on the second half clock.

Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) finished with nine points and three rebounds, Bas Leyte (Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands/New Hampton) collected four and six. The Hunter brothers combined for 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Clemson opens its season on Monday, Nov. 6 against Winthrop. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum and will air on ACCNX.


