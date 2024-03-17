CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson is a 3-point underdog to 11-seed New Mexico, per one outlet.
Clemson-New Mexico, more NCAA Tournament Vegas odds
by - 2024 Mar 17 21:50

Clemson is one of two teams listed as an underdog to a double-digit seed in the initial lines for the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Tigers are being given three points in the matchup with 11-seed New Mexico in Memphis on Friday (3:10 ET/TruTV; per Betonline). The other team that is an underdog to a double-digit seed is Dayton (+1) to Nevada. Fellow 6-seed South Carolina is a pick'em to Oregon.

Clemson is given 120/1 odds to win the whole thing. The highest-ranked team in this Memphis pod, Baylor, is given 33/1 odds.

New Mexico won the Mountain West tournament and finished 26-9 overall, rating No. 23 on KenPom (No. 41 offense/No. 23 defense). Clemson finished 21-11 and No. 34 on KenPom (No. 27 offense/No. 67 defense). The Lobos and Tigers each notched five NET Quadrant 1 wins, but New Mexico did lose to a NET Quadrant 4 opponent to Clemson's none in the category.

More initial game lines

Play-In Games

· Boise State vs Colorado (-3)

· Montana State vs Grambling State (-4)

· Virginia vs Colorado State (-2)

· Howard (-2½) vs Wagner

East Region

· Stetson vs UConn (-27)

· Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic (-2½)

· UAB vs San Diego State (-7)

· Yale vs Auburn (-13½)

· Duquesne vs BYU (-8)

· Morehead State vs Illinois (-12½)

· Drake vs Washington State (-1)

· South Dakota State vs Iowa State (-15½)

Midwest Region

· TCU (-3½) vs Utah State

· McNeese State vs Gonzaga (-6)

· Samford vs Kansas (-6½)

· Oregon (pk) vs South Carolina (pk)

· Akron vs Creighton (-12½)

· Saint Peter’s vs Tennessee (-19)

South Region

· Longwood vs Houston (-23½)

· Texas A&M (pk) vs Nebraska (pk)

· James Madison vs Wisconsin (-4)

· Vermont vs Duke (-11½)

· NC State vs Texas Tech (-5½)

· Oakland vs Kentucky (-13½)

· Western Kentucky vs Marquette (-14)

West Region

· Michigan State (-1½) vs Mississippi State

· Grand Canyon vs St. Mary’s (-5½)

· Charleston vs Alabama (-9)

· New Mexico(-3) vs Clemson

· Colgate vs Baylor (-12½)

· Nevada (-1) vs Dayton

· Long Beach State vs Arizona (-19½)

NCAA Mens Basketball Champion

Connecticut #1

4/1

Houston #1

11/2

(+550)

Purdue #1

7/1

Arizona #2

15/1

Tennessee #2

15/1

Auburn #4

17/1

Creighton #3

20/1

Iowa State #2

20/1

Marquette #2

20/1

North Carolina #1

20/1

Illinois #3

25/1

Kentucky #3

30/1

Baylor #3

33/1

Kansas #4

33/1

Alabama #4

40/1

BYU #6

40/1

Duke #4

40/1

Gonzaga #5

50/1

Michigan State #9

50/1

Saint Marys #5

50/1

Wisconsin #5

50/1

Florida #7

66/1

New Mexico #11

70/1

San Diego State #5

80/1

Texas #7

100/1

Texas Tech #6

100/1

Clemson #6

120/1

Drake #10

120/1

Mississippi State #8

120/1

Nebraska #8

120/1

Nevada #10

120/1

South Carolina #6

120/1

TCU #9

120/1

Washington State #7

120/1

Colorado #10

150/1

Colorado State #10

150/1

NC State #11

150/1

Texas A&M #9

150/1

Utah State #8

150/1

Boise State #10

200/1

Dayton #7

200/1

Florida Atlantic #8

200/1

Grand Canyon #12

200/1

James Madison #12

200/1

Northwestern #9

200/1

Oregon #11

200/1

Duquesne #11

500/1

McNeese #12

500/1

Samford #13

500/1

Vermont #13

500/1

Virginia #10

500/1

Yale #13

500/1

Akron #14

1000/1

Charleston #13

1000/1

Colgate #14

1000/1

Grambling #16

1000/1

Howard #16

1000/1

Long Beach State #15

1000/1

Longwood #16

1000/1

Montana State #16

1000/1

Morehead State #14

1000/1

Oakland #14

1000/1

Saint Peter’s #16

1000/1

South Dakota State #15

1000/1

Stetson #16

1000/1

UAB #12

1000/1

Wagner #16

1000/1

Western Kentucky #15

1000/1

