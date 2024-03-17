Clemson-New Mexico, more NCAA Tournament Vegas odds

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is one of two teams listed as an underdog to a double-digit seed in the initial lines for the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Tigers are being given three points in the matchup with 11-seed New Mexico in Memphis on Friday (3:10 ET/TruTV; per Betonline). The other team that is an underdog to a double-digit seed is Dayton (+1) to Nevada. Fellow 6-seed South Carolina is a pick'em to Oregon. Clemson is given 120/1 odds to win the whole thing. The highest-ranked team in this Memphis pod, Baylor, is given 33/1 odds. New Mexico won the Mountain West tournament and finished 26-9 overall, rating No. 23 on KenPom (No. 41 offense/No. 23 defense). Clemson finished 21-11 and No. 34 on KenPom (No. 27 offense/No. 67 defense). The Lobos and Tigers each notched five NET Quadrant 1 wins, but New Mexico did lose to a NET Quadrant 4 opponent to Clemson's none in the category. More initial game lines Play-In Games · Boise State vs Colorado (-3) · Montana State vs Grambling State (-4) · Virginia vs Colorado State (-2) · Howard (-2½) vs Wagner East Region · Stetson vs UConn (-27) · Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic (-2½) · UAB vs San Diego State (-7) · Yale vs Auburn (-13½) · Duquesne vs BYU (-8) · Morehead State vs Illinois (-12½) · Drake vs Washington State (-1) · South Dakota State vs Iowa State (-15½) Midwest Region · TCU (-3½) vs Utah State · McNeese State vs Gonzaga (-6) · Samford vs Kansas (-6½) · Oregon (pk) vs South Carolina (pk) · Akron vs Creighton (-12½) · Saint Peter’s vs Tennessee (-19) South Region · Longwood vs Houston (-23½) · Texas A&M (pk) vs Nebraska (pk) · James Madison vs Wisconsin (-4) · Vermont vs Duke (-11½) · NC State vs Texas Tech (-5½) · Oakland vs Kentucky (-13½) · Western Kentucky vs Marquette (-14) West Region · Michigan State (-1½) vs Mississippi State · Grand Canyon vs St. Mary’s (-5½) · Charleston vs Alabama (-9) · New Mexico(-3) vs Clemson · Colgate vs Baylor (-12½) · Nevada (-1) vs Dayton · Long Beach State vs Arizona (-19½) NCAA Mens Basketball Champion Connecticut #1 4/1 Houston #1 11/2 (+550) Purdue #1 7/1 Arizona #2 15/1 Tennessee #2 15/1 Auburn #4 17/1 Creighton #3 20/1 Iowa State #2 20/1 Marquette #2 20/1 North Carolina #1 20/1 Illinois #3 25/1 Kentucky #3 30/1 Baylor #3 33/1 Kansas #4 33/1 Alabama #4 40/1 BYU #6 40/1 Duke #4 40/1 Gonzaga #5 50/1 Michigan State #9 50/1 Saint Marys #5 50/1 Wisconsin #5 50/1 Florida #7 66/1 New Mexico #11 70/1 San Diego State #5 80/1 Texas #7 100/1 Texas Tech #6 100/1 Clemson #6 120/1 Drake #10 120/1 Mississippi State #8 120/1 Nebraska #8 120/1 Nevada #10 120/1 South Carolina #6 120/1 TCU #9 120/1 Washington State #7 120/1 Colorado #10 150/1 Colorado State #10 150/1 NC State #11 150/1 Texas A&M #9 150/1 Utah State #8 150/1 Boise State #10 200/1 Dayton #7 200/1 Florida Atlantic #8 200/1 Grand Canyon #12 200/1 James Madison #12 200/1 Northwestern #9 200/1 Oregon #11 200/1 Duquesne #11 500/1 McNeese #12 500/1 Samford #13 500/1 Vermont #13 500/1 Virginia #10 500/1 Yale #13 500/1 Akron #14 1000/1 Charleston #13 1000/1 Colgate #14 1000/1 Grambling #16 1000/1 Howard #16 1000/1 Long Beach State #15 1000/1 Longwood #16 1000/1 Montana State #16 1000/1 Morehead State #14 1000/1 Oakland #14 1000/1 Saint Peter’s #16 1000/1 South Dakota State #15 1000/1 Stetson #16 1000/1 UAB #12 1000/1 Wagner #16 1000/1 Western Kentucky #15 1000/1 THE BRACKET IS SET 😤



let the madness begin pic.twitter.com/dF2y29XrEa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now