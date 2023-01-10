Clemson men's basketball pushes for its best-ever ACC start hosting Louisville

Clemson men's basketball looks to continue a near-unprecedented school run in ACC action hosting Louisville on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET/RSN).

The Tigers (13-3, 5-0) are seeking a first-ever 6-0 ACC start facing a Louisville team (2-14) that is hoping to avoid an 0-6 conference start.

The contest will be televised on RSN with Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson is 15th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (39.0 percent). The Tigers are 11th nationally and first in the ACC in free throw shooting (78.4 percent).

• The Tigers moved to 5-0 in ACC play (a first since the 1996-97 season) with a 75-74 win at Pitt and have won nine out of their last 10 games. Tigers have won nine-straight ACC regular season games (program record).

• The previous record for consecutive regular-season ACC wins was achieved during the 1966-67 season when the Tigers won seven league games in a row between Feb. 4 and Feb. 25. That streak was broken in the final regular season game in a 73-71 loss to Virginia on Clemson's Senior Day.

• Clemson will face Louisville for the 13th time in program history.

• The Tigers trail the series 4-8, but have won two out of the last three meetings. Clemson leads the series at home 4-1.

• Clemson is No. 52 in KenPom rating with a No. 43-rated offense and No. 65-rated defense, while Louisville is No. 278 overall there with the 304th-rated offense and 234th-rated defense. Clemson is up to No. 48 with ESPN BPI and Louisville is 314th there. The BPI favors Clemson with a 97.5 win projection.

• With Clemson's 75-74 victory over Pittsburgh, the Tigers began league play 5-0 for just the second time in program history. It is the first time since 1996-97 when Clemson advanced to a NCAA Sweet 16.

• Of note, the Tigers defeated Duke in the second game of the five-game streak in 1996-97. Current Pittsburgh Head Coach Jeff Capel was a starting guard for the Blue Devils.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 15/0 2.5 1.3 1.2 15.2

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/16 14.6 2.4 4.5 31.6

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 15/0 0.8 1.2 1.2 10.7

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 16/4 5.4 3.9 1.4 16.2

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 16/16 15.4 10.0 1.8 34.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 16/7 3.4 2.6 0.3 11.3

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 16/15 10.1 2.8 2.5 29.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 9/0 1.6 0.4 0.2 6.2

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 15/1 3.4 1.5 0.4 7.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 15/9 12.5 4.8 1.1 21.4

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4