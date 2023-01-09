Brad Brownell hopes to sustain the energy surrounding the basketball program

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Brad Brownell’s Clemson basketball team still sits just outside of the Top 25, but he sees a lot of energy and excitement around his program that he hopes translates into big crowds for two home games this week.

Clemson is the lone unbeaten ACC team after defeating Pitt on the road last Saturday. The Tigers are 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, ahead of both Pitt (4-1) and Miami (4-1). However, the Tigers didn’t crack the AP Top 25 released Monday and received enough votes to land at 28 in the USA TODAY coaches' poll after rising to No. 27 by the Associated Press.

The Tigers have won five straight games, including three of the past four on the road, but get to play in the friendly environs of Littlejohn Coliseum this week. Louisville (2-14, 0-5) visits at 9 pm Wednesday and Duke (12-4, 3-2) pays a visit at 5 pm Saturday.

Brownell made an appearance on the ACC coaches teleconference Monday morning and laughed that he was getting more attention than usual. Brownell then said he hoped that carried over to attendance in Littlejohn.

"Hopefully, the benefit of us playing well and being on top of the league is we'll have the energy and enthusiasm around our program these next two games,” Brownell said. “This might be the most questions I've been asked on one of these (teleconferences) in 13 years, so that speaks to some of it. But it’s just getting folks there and excited about what we are doing. Littlejohn when sold out is an incredible place to play, and I hope it is both times this week."

The Tigers are led by senior Hunter Tyson who sits 13th in the ACC in scoring at 15.4 points per game and is third in the league in rebounding at an even ten per game.

“Hunter has played great. I really thought he would have a big year. I've talked for the past couple of years that he's way more valuable than just his stats,” Brownell said. “His IQ, his maturity, his leadership, and his toughness, and he's been a good player, too. He's been hurt, and he's missed several games the last two seasons, and it's really hurt our team. So, I am not surprised at all that as our senior captain, he's playing well and has our team believing.”

Guard Alex Hemenway is still a few days away from playing (foot).

“Alex is doing a little better the last couple of days and over the weekend,” Brownell said. “He is still a little way away, and he won't play against Louisville; I don't know about Duke, but I would say unlikely. But he is doing a little better.”

The Tigers sit fifth in the ACC in 3-point shooting (36.5 percent), and Brownell said he isn’t surprised by the results.

"We knew we had some guys that could make 40 percent of their threes if they took the right shots,” he said. “We spend a lot of time on it. So it's worked on, but certainly I feel like we have guys that can make them."