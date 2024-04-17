CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Viktor Lakhin is Clemson's latest big man commitment. (Photo: Troy Taormina / USATODAY)
Clemson men's basketball lands transfer Viktor Lakhin
by - 2024 Apr 17 08:45

Clemson men's basketball went to the transfer portal for its latest big addition.

Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin (6-11 240) committed to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Lakhin averaged as much as 11.6 points per game with the Bearcats. He scored 26 points with 11 rebounds in a matchup with Eastern Washington last season.

A native of Anapa, Russia, the 22-year-old has played in three seasons total at the college level.

He visited Clemson over the weekend.

On3 rates him as a 4-star transfer and the No. 15 center out of the portal.

Cincinnati bio

2023-24 (RS JUNIOR)

Started 24 games with 29 total appearances ... Missed UCF home win due to illness and exited Kansas State game late due to ankle injury, which kept him out till Big 12 Quarterfinals 12 days later ... Posted 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench at No. 1 Houston ... Scored season-high 26 points (with 11 rebounds) against Eastern Washington, the first of six-straight double-figure scoring games early in the season ... Those 26 points were the most for a Cincinnati big since Kyle Washington's 27 against UConn in 2017 ... Followed the EWU game with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double against Northern Kentucky ... Had 13 double-figure scoring games for the year and three with double-digit rebounds ... Was 5-for-6 from deep in the blowout win over Georgia Tech for 15 points, a new development in his game after he had 11-such attempts his first two years.

2022-23 (RS SOPHOMORE)

Earned degree in May 2023, needing only three years ... Academic All-AAC ... Became one of the most-improved players in the AAC, averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds (team-high) while starting 32 of the 33 games in which he appeared ... No. 15 nationally (and tops in the AAC) with a 61.7 percent shooting clip ... Fourth in the league for blocks (1.4 per game) and seventh for rebounding ... Played the first seven minutes at Tulane on Feb. 7 before suffering a lower-body injury that kept him out of the next three, and he battled it the rest of the season ... His eight blocks at SMU were sixth in UC history (and most since Eric Hicks' triple-double against Marquette in 2006) and the most in the AAC since 2017 ... Swatted seven more against Temple in AAC Quarterfinal win that tied the league's tourney record ... Collected 20 double-figure scoring games with 13 in a row at one point ... Notched seven double-doubles as well, including a career-high 22 points with 10 boards against Memphis ... Other double-doubles came against Cleveland State (14/12), NJIT (10/10), Bryant (16/11), Detroit Mercy (18/15) and Tulane (13/13) ... The 15 boards against the Titans were UC's most since Tre Scott in Feb. 2020 versus UCF ... Second on the team with 39 steals despite missing three-plus games ... Had two behind-the-back assists on the year as well and was 2-for-4 on three-pointers with makes against Xavier and Memphis ... Boasted a 3.5 percent decrease in body fat from previous year.

2021-22 (RS FRESHMAN)

Appeared in 29 games, all in reserve duty, averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 53.8 percent shooting, recording 19 steals and nine blocks as well ... Most-improved Bearcat on the bench press with 10 added reps ... Battled injury throughout the season as well ... Scored in double-figures twice (beginning with 10 against Presbyterian), including a season-high 13 against NEC champ Bryant ... Also had a career-high 11 rebounds in that one to earn AAC Freshman of the Week honors, UC's first since Jarron Cumberland in 2016-17 ... Went 5-for-7 at Houston and SMU to close regular-season, his highest scoring output since the first two AAC games ... Also added eight points and six boards at Xavier on the heels of his Freshman of the Week honor ... Held top bench press improvement on the team (adding 10 reps).

2020-21 (FRESHMAN)

Did not see action due to injury.

PRIOR TO CINCINNATI

Averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field at the 2019 FIBA Under 18 European Championship where he helped guide the Russians to a sixth-place finish … saw four seasons of play as a member of the CSKA-2 Moscow club team … averaged 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 47.2 percent from the field in 12 games as a junior playing in the U-21 Youth Championship.

PERSONAL

Born July 30, 2001 in Anapa, Russia … son of Olga and Alexander Lakhin … has two brothers, Alexander and Vasiliy … right-handed.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 41) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 DownSouthTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 nctigs
spacer Welcome Comrade! I see the great Drago in you.***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town.***
 colberttiger®
spacer If I have my facts straight, he can't make NIL money
 acrush
spacer Re: If I have my facts straight, he can't make NIL money
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Kaminertiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 nctigs
spacer This pickup is to replace Hall not Godfrey
 Knuck®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 LowcountryTiger9
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Tigerman5000
spacer WELCOME to God's Country, Big Fella ! Great choice !***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer he will be great for tip-offs
 Tigerbalm1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 tigerphils
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 TigerKAT84
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 74TIGER
spacer Stay healthy and on the blocks!
 coachmac
spacer Welcome to Clemson!***
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer- right in the middle of the
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Yeah, he's 6' 11" but how good is his 3 point shooting?***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: Yeah, he's 6' 11" but how good is his 3 point shooting?***
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: Yeah, he's 6' 11" but how good is his 3 point shooting?***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Good get!!!!***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer
 CUatFike00
spacer A Ruski POS
 JF43
spacer Re: A Ruski POS
 TigerKAT84
Read all 41 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts