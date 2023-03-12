Clemson bracketology: Projections going into Sunday's NCAAs selections

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

As of early Sunday morning, Clemson is listed as two spots out of the projected NCAA Tournament field by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

It's that close on a projection of what exactly the NCAA men's basketball selection committee will do come the 6 p.m. announcement Sunday (CBS).

What's maybe more interesting are the teams within the "Last Four In" and how the committee could flip things.

While CBS has NC State and Pitt firmly in, ESPN has them in that last four group. Clemson went 4-0 against the conference duo, including taking a road win at Pitt earlier this season and completing a three-game sweep of NC State this past week.

The Tigers defeated NC State within the state of North Carolina by 25.5 points per game this season.

Compared to the Panthers' NET team sheet, Clemson is even on wins and win percentage versus NET Quadrant 1 teams (4; .500) and has a higher win percentage versus Q1/Q2 teams (.538 to .438). The Tigers also have a higher NET ranking (60 over 67), results-based metric average (53 over 56) and predictive-based metrics average (56 over 68) against the Panthers.

Clemson's resume flaws continue to be the case on Selection Sunday with both non-conference strength of schedule (334) and the number of losses to teams in the bottom NET quadrants (No. 168 Boston College and No. 234 South Carolina in Q3; No. 267 Loyola-Chicago and No. 315 Louisville in Q4).

Pitt has a No. 147-ranked non-conference strength of schedule and one loss each to Q3 and Q4 opponents. NC State went 15-0 versus Q3 and Q4 opponents, facing a No. 244-ranked non-conference strength of schedule.

As of publishing, only three predictions on BracketMatrix have Clemson in the field.

If the Tigers are not selected for the NCAA Tournament field, their name will likely be called for a home game next week in the 10 p.m. NIT selection show on Sunday (ESPNU).

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 23-10

KPI: 52

SOR (Strength of record): 54

BPI: 52

KenPom: 64

Sagarin: 51

NET: 60

Record vs. NET Q1: 4-4 (win over No. 16 Duke at home, No. 45 NC State away and neutral site, No. 67 Pitt on the road)

Q4 losses: 2 (in neutral site game with No. 267 Loyola-Chicago and on the road at No. 315 Louisville)

NET SOS: 102

NON-CON SOS: 334

Road record: 5-6