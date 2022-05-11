What are Clemson baseball's NCAA Tournament chances going into final stretch?

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

With seven regular-season games left, how close is Clemson baseball to an NCAA Tournament bid?

Baseball America has the Tigers (31-18) on its "Next Four Out" list for NCAA Tourney projections with two ACC teams ahead of them on the bubble-out and one conference team among the "Last Four In."

Monte Lee's team swept No. 21-ranked Georgia Tech last week and moved up as high as No. 18 in the RPI, a commonly-used NCAA seeding metric, but fell to No. 25 after a close loss at a neutral site to College of Charleston on Tuesday.

Baseball's America's last four in go as low as No. 74 in the RPI currently, with Iowa (27-15), while Wake Forest (33-14-1) is in that group at No. 21. Of note, Clemson won two of three games at Wake Forest earlier this season.

The other ACC teams on the bubble-out are Pittsburgh (26-20, No. 62 RPI) and North Carolina (28-18, No. 27 RPI).

Another key factor to watch is Clemson trailing all of those teams in the ACC standings, with a 9-14 conference record, and holding the last qualifying spot for ACC Baseball Championship with six conference games left.

Duke (9-15 ACC) could bump Clemson out of the ACC postseason tournament for the first time ever if it navigates a schedule better with hosting NC State (30-16, No. 33 RPI) and a trip to Virginia Tech (33-10, No. 10 RPI) than Clemson does traveling to Virginia this weekend (34-12, No. 15 RPI) and hosting Boston College (19-30, No. 93 RPI). North Carolina (10-14) is only a half-game ahead of Clemson and finishes with Wake Forest and Florida State at home.

The ACC Baseball Championship will be held in Charlotte from May 24-29.

The Tigers also have a potential RPI-booster midweek game next Tuesday at Coastal Carolina (No. 42 RPI).

Clemson has not missed back-to-back NCAA Tournaments (in seasons with one being held) since a stretch from 1982-1986.

Clemson tournament profile

Record: 31-18

RPI: 25th

Schedule strength: 9th

Non-conference schedule strength: 79th

Conference standing: 12th (9-14 record; 8th-best RPI in ACC)

Record vs. top-50 RPI teams: 12-13

Road/neutral record: 8-10

Bad losses (200+ RPI): 0

Current ACC Baseball Championship seedings

1. Miami (17-7 ACC record)

2. Louisville (15-8-1)

3. Virginia Tech (14-8)

4. Notre Dame (13-8)

5. Virginia (14-10)

6. Florida State (13-11)

7. NC State (12-11)

8. Pittsburgh (12-11)

9. Wake Forest (11-12-1)

10. Georgia Tech (12-15)

11. North Carolina (10-14)

12. Clemson (9-14)

--

13. Duke (9-15)

14. Boston College (5-22)