Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson moved into the top-50 in RPI and two games over .500 with a 7-2 win over No. 24 South Carolina Tuesday night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers (23-21) hold the 14th-best strength of schedule and a No. 47 RPI.

D1Baseball's latest NCAA Tournament projections send Clemson as a 3-seed to the Starkville Regional at Mississippi State. They have nine total ACC schools in the field, with Virginia in the first five out.

Baseball America has Clemson as the last team out currently after a 2-seed projection last week before getting swept at Georgia Tech.

The Tigers travel to No. 17 Florida State (25-17) for three games this weekend starting Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network). They host Duke (RPI of 48) starting May 20 for the final series of the regular season before the ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte the next week.

Clemson has won eight games in a row at home and lost eight games in a row on the road. They sit at 15-15 in ACC play going into the weekend.