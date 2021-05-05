Streaking Tigers positioned well in latest NCAA Tournament projections
by - Staff Writer - Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 10:48 AM
Freshman Caden Grice has played a big role in Clemson's winning streak. (ACC photo)
Freshman Caden Grice has played a big role in Clemson's winning streak. (ACC photo)

Monte Lee's Tigers are firmly in the latest NCAA Tournament projections from Baseball America and D1Baseball.

Clemson has won six ACC games in a row to top the .500 mark by three games in both overall (21-18) and conference record (15-12).

Baseball America estimates that the Tigers appear "to be solidly in the field" and see them as a 2-seed currently in Vanderbilt's regional.

D1Baseball sends Clemson back to its last NCAA regional site at Ole Miss as a 3-seed.

The Tigers host a big resume-booster game tonight against USC Upstate (30-9) at 6 p.m., seeking a first win over a Palmetto State team this season. They dropped the first installment in the series back in March, 12-2.

Clemson holds a top-20 strength of schedule (19) and ranks 52nd in RPI.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Monte Lee
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
ESPN expects Clemson's defense to set the standard moving forward
ESPN expects Clemson's defense to set the standard moving forward
Streaking Tigers positioned well in latest NCAA Tournament projections
Streaking Tigers positioned well in latest NCAA Tournament projections
Aamir Simms sends out thank you message to Brad Brownell
Aamir Simms sends out thank you message to Brad Brownell
No. 1 DE has Clemson in top schools
No. 1 DE has Clemson in top schools
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest