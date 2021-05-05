Streaking Tigers positioned well in latest NCAA Tournament projections

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Monte Lee's Tigers are firmly in the latest NCAA Tournament projections from Baseball America and D1Baseball.

Clemson has won six ACC games in a row to top the .500 mark by three games in both overall (21-18) and conference record (15-12).

Baseball America estimates that the Tigers appear "to be solidly in the field" and see them as a 2-seed currently in Vanderbilt's regional.

D1Baseball sends Clemson back to its last NCAA regional site at Ole Miss as a 3-seed.

The Tigers host a big resume-booster game tonight against USC Upstate (30-9) at 6 p.m., seeking a first win over a Palmetto State team this season. They dropped the first installment in the series back in March, 12-2.

Clemson holds a top-20 strength of schedule (19) and ranks 52nd in RPI.