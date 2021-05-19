Clemson featured in latest NCAA Tournament projections
by - Staff Writer - Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 10:00 AM
Clemson is squarely on the bubble going into its last chances to pad the NCAA Tournament resume.

Monte Lee's Tigers are a game over .500 overall (24-23) and a game under .500 in conference play (16-17) heading into their final regular-season series starting Thursday at home versus Duke (25-20, 13-17).

That record has come against one of the nation's toughest schedules -- currently ranked 12th -- en route to an RPI just inside the top-50 (49).

With all that factored in, Clemson is among the last teams projected in the NCAA Tourney field by both D1Baseball and Baseball America this week.

The Tigers are in the middle of a group of five for D1Baseball just in and they send Lee's group to projected No. 8 national seed Mississippi State.

Baseball America sends Clemson on a much longer trip to projected No. 4 national seed Arizona, as one of their last four in the field.

Beyond this weekend, the Tigers will have a chance to pick up more wins next week in Charlotte's ACC Baseball Championship (May 25-30) before a noon NCAA Tournament announcement on May 31 (ESPN2).

