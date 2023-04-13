CLEMSON BASEBALL

Jack Leggett will be honored prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. game with Notre Dame. He rejoined the program in an off-field role under new head coach Erik Bakich.
Tigers host Notre Dame, honor Jack Leggett this weekend
by - 2023 Apr 13, Thu 15:32

The Tigers host Notre Dame in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Notre Dame (17-13, 7-8 ACC) vs. Clemson (20-14, 4-8 ACC)

• Best Ranking – UND – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (8 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) – Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Jeff Morris, William Qualkinbush

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Tim Bourret, Don Munson

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Tied 13-13 (1994-22)

• Record at Clemson – Notre Dame leads 7-6 (1994-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Jackson Dennies (UND - 0-2, 2.59 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-1, 3.81)

• Saturday – LHP Jack Findlay (UND - 4-1, 2.82) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-3, 5.62)

• Sunday – RHP Blake Hely (UND - 1-1, 5.09) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 2-1, 3.55)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 14-8 home record, defeated Georgia 8-1 on the road on Tuesday behind Billy Amick’s two doubles and three-run homer.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .438 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 59 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.58 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

• Notre Dame, who has a 9-9 road record and is averaging 5.8 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Shawn Stiffler.

• The Fighting Irish fell at home to Michigan State 7-6 on Tuesday. They are hitting .228 and have a 4.59 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.

• Carter Putz is hitting .289 with five homers and 22 RBIs and Aidan Tyrell has a 6-1 record and 1.62 ERA in nine relief appearances.

QUICK HITS

• In a pregame ceremony at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Clemson will retire the #7 of former Head Coach Jack Leggett.

• Clemson is hitting .348 with the bases loaded, while its opponents are hitting just .188 with the bases loaded.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 14-8 record, six saves, a 4.35 ERA, .270 opponents’ batting average and 172 strikeouts in 165.1 innings pitched.

FIELDING STEADY

• Clemson has a solid fielding percentage of .974 in 2023. That mark would be second highest in Tiger history if the season ended today.

• The Clemson record for fielding percentage in a season is .975, set by the 2018 team.

• Clemson has committed just 32 errors in 34 games in 2023.

• No Tiger has committed more than five errors.

• Clemson is 8-3 when not committing an error in a game.

• The everyday third baseman (Blake Wright), shortstop (Benjamin Blackwell) and second baseman (Riley Bertram) have combined for 13 errors.

• Clemson has a .980 fielding percentage in ACC regular-season games, committing only nine errors in 12 games.

Top Clemson News of the Week