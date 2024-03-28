CLEMSON BASEBALL

Scanlon's walk-off homer lifts Hurricanes over No. 2 Tigers

CORAL GABLES, FLA. – Jack Scanlon hit a two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning to lift Miami (Fla.) to a 3-2 win over No. 2 Clemson at Mark Light Field on Thursday night. The Hurricanes, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 15-10 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Tigers, who saw their seven-game winning streak end, dropped to 22-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play.

After the Hurricanes scored a run in the first inning, Alden Mathes led off the second inning with his sixth homer of the season. Nolan Nawrocki’s RBI groundout in the third inning put Clemson ahead.

Neither team scored again until the ninth inning. Leadoff batter Jason Torres drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch that just missed the strike zone. The next batter, Scanlon, belted a 2-2 pitch over the foul pole, which was ruled fair by the first-base umpire and stood on review, to send the Hurricanes to victory.

Gage Ziehl (2-2) earned the win in a complete-game performance. He allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned) and no walks with 15 strikeouts in 118 pitches. Rob Hughes (1-1) suffered the loss. Tiger reliever Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 4.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

The series continues Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


