Two-way California standout commits to Clemson

TP Wentworth committed to Clemson, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder.
TP Wentworth committed to Clemson, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder.

Two-way California standout TP Wentworth commits to Clemson
2023 Aug 12, Sat
TP Wentworth - Utility
Height: 6-5   Weight: 225   Hometown: Ripon, CA (Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2024

Two-way 2024 Ripon, California standout TP Wentworth announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

He holds an 8.5 Perfect Game grade, which is between a potential MLB draft pick/excellent college prospect and a potential top 10 round pick and highest-level college prospect.

A Perfect Game profile early in his high school career had him as a primary outfielder, but his left-handed pitching has garnered a number of positive reviews as well.

Wentworth his .383 and logged nine wins (with two no-hitters) and a 1.29 ERA as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He hit .459 and struck out 44 batters in 27 2/3 innings as a sophomore.

He also threw for 2,016 yards and 20 touchdowns as a quarterback last season.

Top Clemson News of the Week