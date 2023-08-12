Two-way California standout commits to Clemson

|
Two-way California standout TP Wentworth commits to Clemson
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Ripon, CA (Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024
Two-way 2024 Ripon, California standout
TP Wentworth announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.
He holds an 8.5 Perfect Game grade, which is between a potential MLB draft pick/excellent college prospect and a potential top 10 round pick and highest-level college prospect. A Perfect Game profile early in his high school career had him as a primary outfielder, but his left-handed pitching has garnered a number of positive reviews as well. Wentworth his .383 and logged nine wins (with two no-hitters) and a 1.29 ERA as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He hit .459 and struck out 44 batters in 27 2/3 innings as a sophomore. He also threw for 2,016 yards and 20 touchdowns as a quarterback last season. 110% Committed! Go Tigers 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/KRnw6tkbNR My guys 🙏@TeamdHBMedia thank you https://t.co/ar2qaDzoM7 Thank you @FiveToolCA!!! https://t.co/4zpGgvr2EF Thank you @ShooterHunt !!! 🤩 https://t.co/CwdPRJOGnB Next time up for 2024 CF TP Wentworth, again with rnr at 2B, again in 2 K count, this time the run scores. CC up 13-2 top of 6th. @TPWentworth @CCHS_Raiders @AlphaMovementBB @PBR_California @BayAreaWS pic.twitter.com/pow87ypXc1 Thank you @PG_Scouting for the write up and video! Had a blast at the WWBA! https://t.co/auofcum6cJ
He holds an 8.5 Perfect Game grade, which is between a potential MLB draft pick/excellent college prospect and a potential top 10 round pick and highest-level college prospect.
A Perfect Game profile early in his high school career had him as a primary outfielder, but his left-handed pitching has garnered a number of positive reviews as well.
Wentworth his .383 and logged nine wins (with two no-hitters) and a 1.29 ERA as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He hit .459 and struck out 44 batters in 27 2/3 innings as a sophomore.
He also threw for 2,016 yards and 20 touchdowns as a quarterback last season.
110% Committed! Go Tigers 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/KRnw6tkbNR— Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) August 12, 2023
My guys 🙏@TeamdHBMedia thank you https://t.co/ar2qaDzoM7— Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) August 11, 2023
Thank you @FiveToolCA!!! https://t.co/4zpGgvr2EF— Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) August 11, 2023
Thank you @ShooterHunt !!! 🤩 https://t.co/CwdPRJOGnB— Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) August 11, 2023
Next time up for 2024 CF TP Wentworth, again with rnr at 2B, again in 2 K count, this time the run scores. CC up 13-2 top of 6th. @TPWentworth @CCHS_Raiders @AlphaMovementBB @PBR_California @BayAreaWS pic.twitter.com/pow87ypXc1— PBR Northern CA (@Clemmens_PBR) May 19, 2023
Thank you @PG_Scouting for the write up and video! Had a blast at the WWBA! https://t.co/auofcum6cJ— Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) July 23, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now