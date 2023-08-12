Two-way California standout commits to Clemson

He holds an 8.5 Perfect Game grade, which is between a potential MLB draft pick/excellent college prospect and a potential top 10 round pick and highest-level college prospect.

A Perfect Game profile early in his high school career had him as a primary outfielder, but his left-handed pitching has garnered a number of positive reviews as well.

Wentworth his .383 and logged nine wins (with two no-hitters) and a 1.29 ERA as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He hit .459 and struck out 44 batters in 27 2/3 innings as a sophomore.

He also threw for 2,016 yards and 20 touchdowns as a quarterback last season.

110% Committed! Go Tigers 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/KRnw6tkbNR — Tyler Paul Wentworth (TP) (@TPWentworth) August 12, 2023

Next time up for 2024 CF TP Wentworth, again with rnr at 2B, again in 2 K count, this time the run scores. CC up 13-2 top of 6th. @TPWentworth @CCHS_Raiders @AlphaMovementBB @PBR_California @BayAreaWS pic.twitter.com/pow87ypXc1 — PBR Northern CA (@Clemmens_PBR) May 19, 2023