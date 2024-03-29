No. 2 Tigers even series at Miami

CORAL GABLES, FLA. - No. 2 Clemson built a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 3-2 victory over Miami (Fla.) at Mark Light Field on Friday night. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 23-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes dropped to 15-11 overall and 6-5 in ACC play. Nick Clayton (2-0) pitched 3.0 innings in relief to earn the win. He allowed just one hit, no runs and two walks with three strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Miami starter Rafe Schlesinger (2-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up five hits, three runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Jimmy Obertop lined a run-scoring double and Will Taylor was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the first inning, then the Hurricanes responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Jarren Purify laced a run-scoring single in the top of the fourth inning to double Clemson’s lead, Miami answered again with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The series concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.