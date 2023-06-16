CLEMSON BASEBALL

Billy Amick is now in the transfer portal after a first team All-America breakout season, per multiple reports.
Billy Amick is now in the transfer portal after a first team All-America breakout season, per multiple reports.

Clemson star Billy Amick enters transfer portal
by - 2023 Jun 16, Fri 09:43

One of Clemson's stars from an ACC title run is moving on.

Batesburg, South Carolina sophomore Billy Amick has entered the transfer portal after a breakout 2023 season.

Amick only played in nine games as a freshman, but he worked his way into the lineup and surged as a sophomore.

Amick earned first-team All-American honors by hitting .413 (team-best) with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .772 slugging percentage (team-best).

Amick totaled seven RBIs in Clemson's ACC Baseball Championship run.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson star enters transfer portal
Clemson star enters transfer portal
CBS ranks Clemson front-seven among best in college football
CBS ranks Clemson front-seven among best in college football
Clemson 2023 men's soccer schedule unveiled
Clemson 2023 men's soccer schedule unveiled
Clemson offers Peach State tight end
Clemson offers Peach State tight end
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 47) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 jeffro74
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 tiger901
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 22Jakl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 T3Tiger®
spacer Huh???
 clemsonstud05®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Money.
 gotigers37®
spacer $$$$$$
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 MoneyMike23®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 CU20GRAD
spacer From a wealthy family so doubt it’s NIL. Grandad on BOT at
 Caddie
spacer Re: From a wealthy family so doubt it’s NIL. Grandad on BOT at
 2000®
spacer Re: From a wealthy family so doubt it’s NIL. Grandad on BOT at
 GaTiger5®
spacer this is the unfortunate part of NIL for Clemson
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: this is the unfortunate part of NIL for Clemson
 GaTiger5®
spacer Well there's a b*ll shot we could've done w/o
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Re: Well there's a b*ll shot we could've done w/o
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: Well there's a b*ll shot we could've done w/o
 LCTiger97
spacer Wonder if it has anything to do with getting pulled
 josephg®
spacer Maybe his girlfriend goes to Florida?***
 longtallsam®
spacer serious thin skin if it was something like that***
 ctigers90
spacer There were early rumblings about him not being willing to
 76er®
spacer I would be shocked if it's Usuc!***
 longtallsam®
spacer Well, thats a kick in the pants***
 Tiger95
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 CU20GRAD
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 CU1976
spacer Bye. Next man up***
 CUinDE®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Fast paste?
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: Fast paste?
 TigerBigBass
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson star enters transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Clearly once a tiger always a tiger is now dead!***
 hufferbilly
spacer His dad was on Mickey’s show on WCCP this morning
 geech72®
Read all 47 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week