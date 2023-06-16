Clemson star enters transfer portal

Clemson star Billy Amick enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff

One of Clemson's stars from an ACC title run is moving on. Batesburg, South Carolina sophomore Billy Amick has entered the transfer portal after a breakout 2023 season. Amick only played in nine games as a freshman, but he worked his way into the lineup and surged as a sophomore. Amick earned first-team All-American honors by hitting .413 (team-best) with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .772 slugging percentage (team-best). Amick totaled seven RBIs in Clemson's ACC Baseball Championship run. TRANSFER NEWS: This one is a surprise. @ClemsonBaseball infielder Billy Amick has entered the Transfer Portal, @d1baseball has learned. Amick was red-hot the second half of the season and hit .413 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs for #Clemson. https://t.co/eTepH8FGTd — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 16, 2023

