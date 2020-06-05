BREAKING

Breaking: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
by - Friday, June 5, 2020 12:15 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Troy Stellato Photo
Troy Stellato - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#235 Overall, #46 WR, #38 FL
Rivals:
#124 Overall, #19 WR, #14 FL
24/7:
# 101 Overall, # 13 WR, # 14 FL
Stellato has been a consistent playmaker on the high school level.
Stellato has been a consistent playmaker on the high school level.

‘WRU’ went into South Florida to pick up its latest commitment.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 4-star receiver Troy Stellato announced a pledge to Clemson over Ohio State on Friday.

With Stellato’s commitment, Clemson jumped Tennessee in the recruiting rankings, moving to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite behind Ohio State (19 commits).

In a 14-man class now, he is a third 4-star commitment in the 2021 Tigers receiver corps, joining Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins (not related).

Stellato averaged 17.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns in 42 receptions for 727 yards last season. He posted similar numbers as a sophomore (44 catches/706 yards/5 TDs).

Stellato said relationships with coaches and early playing time were his biggest factors. He said he "loved everything about" his Clemson visits.

His message to Clemson fans?

"They're going to get a very hard-working kid. I'm gonna give it all I got to that university," Stellato said in his announcement. "I'm gonna help them contribute to win national championships. I'm gonna score touchdowns in the national championship...I really think I can be the next big-time receiver at Clemson. Just with the way I work and the production I do on the field. I really, really think that. I'm really looking forward to getting on campus and being in front of you guys next year. It's gonna be great. I can't wait."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
Clemson WR target to commit Friday
Clemson WR target to commit Friday
Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson
Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 Garnetisugly
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Welcome to the Clemson family, Troy!
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Seems like a really good guy
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Seems like a really good guy
 fowlervick®
spacer Now for some big lineman.***
 clover65®
spacer Welcome to Clemson young man!***
 tpaw79
spacer Welcome Home Troy!!!***
 GSCtiger
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town ....
 HopefulTiger®
spacer Welcome to The Family young man****
 Tazger®
spacer Domo Arigato...
 PellsYell®
spacer "Dang refs!" - Bucknuts***
 CUgrad2011®
spacer Troy, just wait till you become a "Clemson Man"
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: Troy, just wait till you become a "Clemson Man"
 TophTheGoph
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 74TIGER
spacer Gotta love this kid! cant wait to have another grinder in
 TigerDominance®
spacer From one of the BuckNut boards..."It's over.... Renfrow 2.0"***
 tigerrag®
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 Oculus
spacer WRU'! GO TIGERS! C L E M S O N***
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Waiiting for Dabo to call him our Italian Stallion
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town.***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer More reason for O-cry-O State to cry. Waa. Wa, wa...waaa!:-)
 AeroTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: 'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR
 Jerseyboy63
spacer That Graphic is lit!!!!
 GSCtiger
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week