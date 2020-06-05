'WRU' wins out in battle with Ohio State over 4-star WR

‘WRU’ went into South Florida to pick up its latest commitment. Fort Lauderdale, Florida 4-star receiver Troy Stellato announced a pledge to Clemson over Ohio State on Friday. With Stellato’s commitment, Clemson jumped Tennessee in the recruiting rankings, moving to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite behind Ohio State (19 commits). In a 14-man class now, he is a third 4-star commitment in the 2021 Tigers receiver corps, joining Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins (not related). Stellato averaged 17.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns in 42 receptions for 727 yards last season. He posted similar numbers as a sophomore (44 catches/706 yards/5 TDs). Stellato said relationships with coaches and early playing time were his biggest factors. He said he "loved everything about" his Clemson visits.

His message to Clemson fans?

"They're going to get a very hard-working kid. I'm gonna give it all I got to that university," Stellato said in his announcement. "I'm gonna help them contribute to win national championships. I'm gonna score touchdowns in the national championship...I really think I can be the next big-time receiver at Clemson. Just with the way I work and the production I do on the field. I really, really think that. I'm really looking forward to getting on campus and being in front of you guys next year. It's gonna be great. I can't wait."

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!! #WE2DEEP21 and #WRU just got better! Great day to be a CLEMSON TIGER! — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) June 5, 2020

GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #ALLIN #We2Deep21

???????????????????????????? — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) June 5, 2020

Great day to be a CLEMSON tiger. Ain’t nobody messing with us?????? #ALLIN — Official Dacari Collins ? (@Gods__gift5) June 5, 2020

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email