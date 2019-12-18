WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson

Elite defensive tackle Demonte Capehart from Hartsville, SC was able to fulfill a dream come true by signing his NLI for Clemson during Early National Signing Day on Wednesday. Capehart was emotional during his signing ceremony at school, hugging his family and saying the following to friends and family in attendance. "This is one step closer to change people in my life and our lives and to be a great role model for my community and leading the right way," he said, holding back tears. Hats off to Capeheart fulfilling his dreams so far regards to college and best of luck on his journey. It appears that Swinney and Co. hit a home run in this particular recruitment.

This is what National Signing Day is all about. #Clemson signee @CapehartDemonte letting all that emotion out after signing on to play college football & getting one step closer to making a difference in the people behind hims lives. @ClemsonFB getting a great one.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TnaJnedKhf — Derek Kopp (@DerekKoppTV) December 18, 2019

Comment Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email