WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:04 PM
TigerNet: (4.08)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 295   Hometown: Hartsville, SC (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#27 Overall, #2 DT, #2 SC
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #3 DT, #5 SC
24/7:
#35 Overall, #4 DT, #6 SC
Capehart is a super talented DT

Elite defensive tackle Demonte Capehart from Hartsville, SC was able to fulfill a dream come true by signing his NLI for Clemson during Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Capehart was emotional during his signing ceremony at school, hugging his family and saying the following to friends and family in attendance.

"This is one step closer to change people in my life and our lives and to be a great role model for my community and leading the right way," he said, holding back tears.

Hats off to Capeheart fulfilling his dreams so far regards to college and best of luck on his journey. It appears that Swinney and Co. hit a home run in this particular recruitment.

