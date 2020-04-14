WATCH: Clemson WR commit Dacari Collins highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:13 AM
Dacari Collins Photo
Dacari Collins - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#127 Overall, #23 WR, #15 GA
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #28 WR, #17 GA
24/7:
#267 Overall, #44 WR, #20 GA

Check out season highlights of Clemson receiver 2021 commit Dacari Collins from Atlanta, Georgia.

Collins is on track to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 as a midyear signee.

