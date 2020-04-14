|
WATCH: Clemson WR commit Dacari Collins highlights
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|
Dacari Collins - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(4.49)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2021
#175 Overall, #28 WR, #17 GA
#267 Overall, #44 WR, #20 GA
Check out season highlights of Clemson receiver 2021 commit
Dacari Collins from Atlanta, Georgia.
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
Collins is on track to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 as a midyear signee.
Tags: Dacari Collins
