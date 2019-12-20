WATCH: Ajou Ajou signs with Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 20, 2019 10:57 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Ajou Ajou Photo
Ajou Ajou - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.68)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 210   Hometown: Brooks, AB (Clearwater Academy International HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#97 WR, #87 AB
Rivals:
#58 WR, #73 AB
24/7:
#258 Overall, #45 WR, #38 AB

An international member of 'WRU' is coming soon to TigerTown.

4-star wide receiver Ajou Ajou signed his NLI paperwork on Wednesday at Clearwater Academy in Florida to play football at Clemson University.

"First off, I'll like to thank the man above us for guiding me along this amazing journey," he said during his signing. "I would like to thank my mother for being my backbone supporting me on everything I do. I like to thank my family and friends for always standing by my side and I want to thank all my coaches from Brooks Alberta to Edmonton Alberta to Clearwater Florida."

"Thank you for pushing me to do my best. My journey hasn't always been the easiest. I'll be continuing my grind at Clemson University."

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Ajou Ajou
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 130 Recruits (113 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week