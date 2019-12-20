|
WATCH: Ajou Ajou signs with Clemson
|Friday, December 20, 2019 10:57 AM- -
Ajou Ajou - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-3 Weight: 210 Hometown: Brooks, AB (Clearwater Academy International HS) Class: 2020
#58 WR, #73 AB
#258 Overall, #45 WR, #38 AB
4-star wide receiver Ajou Ajou signed his NLI paperwork on Wednesday at Clearwater Academy in Florida to play football at Clemson University. "First off, I'll like to thank the man above us for guiding me along this amazing journey," he said during his signing. "I would like to thank my mother for being my backbone supporting me on everything I do. I like to thank my family and friends for always standing by my side and I want to thank all my coaches from Brooks Alberta to Edmonton Alberta to Clearwater Florida." "Thank you for pushing me to do my best. My journey hasn't always been the easiest. I'll be continuing my grind at Clemson University."
4-star wide receiver Ajou Ajou signed his NLI paperwork on Wednesday at Clearwater Academy in Florida to play football at Clemson University.
"First off, I'll like to thank the man above us for guiding me along this amazing journey," he said during his signing. "I would like to thank my mother for being my backbone supporting me on everything I do. I like to thank my family and friends for always standing by my side and I want to thank all my coaches from Brooks Alberta to Edmonton Alberta to Clearwater Florida."
"Thank you for pushing me to do my best. My journey hasn't always been the easiest. I'll be continuing my grind at Clemson University."
