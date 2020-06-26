Upstate prospect commits to Clemson baseball

Tristan Bissetta Outfielder

Height: 6-2 Weight: 208 Hometown: Greenville, SC (JL Mann HS) Class: 2021 6-2208Greenville, SC (JL Mann HS)2021

Greenville's Tristan Bissetta announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Friday. "I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson University," Bissetta said on Twitter. "Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for their support throughout my journey! All glory to god!" Bissetta plays first base, outfield and pitched left-handed for JL Mann. He hit .286 with 11 RBIs in 26 games and 1-2 with a 3.85 ERA in seven recorded appearances as a sophomore at JL Mann. His last Perfect Game profile (2019): Strong present build with well-proportioned size and physicality throughout. Primary outfielder who waits on the ball with deliberate actions. Short steps through the ball with a longer arm stroke. Looks to come through the ball and fields the ball out in front nicely. Footwork is solid and gets through the ball. Good arm strength recorded up to 91 mph. Secondary lefthanded pitcher who works exclusively from the stretch. Some effort at release and shows downer depth on the curveball. Three pitches for strikes with some arm strength. Lefthanded hitter with a high hand set, high back elbow, and a closed off stance. Quickness to hands with lift to the swing plane. Looseness to hands and has lots of strength off the barrel with good power potential.

2021 OF/LHP Tristian Bissetta @_SCPanthers line drive RBI single to RF. Quick hands and gets his foot down and drives the ball well. Smooth and fluid swing #Uncommitted #DBHPRockers pic.twitter.com/rgAdvzqJ4p — Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 6, 2020

I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson university. Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for their support throughout my journey! All glory to god! #gotigers @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/0cJiuqu65Y — Tristan Bissetta (@TristanBissetta) June 26, 2020