Upstate infielder commits to Clemson
|Friday, July 17, 2020 12:49 PM-
Height: 5-9 Weight: 160 Hometown: Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS) Class: 2022
T.L. Hanna infielder Jay Dillard announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.
"I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University," he said on Twitter. "I would like to thank Jesus, my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Proud to say I’m #ALLIN."
Check clips from Dillard playing this summer for the Dirtbags Checkmate 16 team, which won the Firecracker Finale 16U World Series in Burlington and High Point, N.C.
