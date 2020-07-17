Upstate infielder commits to Clemson

Jay Dillard Shortstop

Height: 5-9 Weight: 160 Hometown: Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS) Class: 2022 5-9160Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS)2022

T.L. Hanna infielder Jay Dillard announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University," he said on Twitter. "I would like to thank Jesus, my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Proud to say I’m #ALLIN."

Check clips from Dillard playing this summer for the Dirtbags Checkmate 16 team, which won the Firecracker Finale 16U World Series in Burlington and High Point, N.C.

Another good weekend with the boys! pic.twitter.com/YUO2r2jPwh — Jay Dillard (@jaydillardd) June 28, 2020

Good start to a long week of baseball??! @dirtbag_swag pic.twitter.com/XqcZbRxwZk — Jay Dillard (@jaydillardd) July 10, 2020

I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. I would like to thank Jesus, my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Proud to say I’m #ALLIN?? pic.twitter.com/5hiHqJEq57 — Jay Dillard (@jaydillardd) July 17, 2020

