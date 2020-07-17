Upstate infielder commits to Clemson
by - Friday, July 17, 2020 12:49 PM
Jay Dillard - Shortstop Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-9   Weight: 160   Hometown: Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS)   Class: 2022

T.L. Hanna infielder Jay Dillard announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University," he said on Twitter. "I would like to thank Jesus, my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Proud to say I’m #ALLIN."

Check clips from Dillard playing this summer for the Dirtbags Checkmate 16 team, which won the Firecracker Finale 16U World Series in Burlington and High Point, N.C.

Confirmed 2022 commitments to date

Paul Finebaum believes COVID-19 could 'blow up college football forever'
Clemson lineman named nation's top impact freshman on season preview
Paul Finebaum slams NCAA president: "He should be fired"
