Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson
Friday, June 5, 2020
Troy Stellato Photo
Troy Stellato - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#235 Overall, #46 WR, #38 FL
Rivals:
#124 Overall, #19 WR, #14 FL
24/7:
# 101 Overall, # 13 WR, # 14 FL
Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson

'WRU' adds another talented member.

4-star 2021 receiver Troy Stellato announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday afternoon.

With Stellato’s commitment, Clemson jumped Tennessee in the recruiting rankings, moving to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite behind Ohio State.

Stellato averaged 17.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns in 42 receptions for 727 yards last season.

Check out Twitter's reaction to the news of another standout receiver headed to TigerTown:

