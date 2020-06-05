Twitter reacts to 4-star WR committing to Clemson

'WRU' adds another talented member. 4-star 2021 receiver Troy Stellato announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday afternoon. With Stellato’s commitment, Clemson jumped Tennessee in the recruiting rankings, moving to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite behind Ohio State. Stellato averaged 17.3 yards per catch with nine touchdowns in 42 receptions for 727 yards last season.

Check out Twitter's reaction to the news of another standout receiver headed to TigerTown:

BREAKING: 4 ?? WR Troy Stellato has just Committed to Clemson University!



He chose the #Tigers over #OhioState . #Alabama , #Auburn , and 39 other schools offered him as well.



???? #Clemson Fans, Welcome Him Home!???? pic.twitter.com/D6m3EZzgbd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2020

#Clemson just got a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Troy Stellato. Tigers now have 12 ESPN 300 commits, 14 total commits, in the class.



Those 12 ESPN 300 commits are second most of any program, four behind Ohio State and one ahead of North Carolina. @troystellato — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 5, 2020

Great day to be a CLEMSON tiger. Ain’t nobody messing with us?????? #ALLIN — Official Dacari Collins ? (@Gods__gift5) June 5, 2020

GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #ALLIN #We2Deep21

???????????????????????????? — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) June 5, 2020

Cardinal Gibbons WR Troy Stellato is heading to Clemson ?? pic.twitter.com/vZSNNK5s8y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2020

4-star @troystellato, one of the top WR prospects in the nation, is announcing his commitment live on SI!



Will he pick Clemson or Ohio State? https://t.co/zDOS64EpjG — SI All-American (@SIAllAmerican) June 5, 2020

Troy Stellato has committed to Clemson, as expected. Buckeyes WR depth probably turned this one to Clemson for good, no chance to get back to Ohio State in last four months the didn’t help. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) June 5, 2020

New Clemson WR Troy Stellato (@troystellato) is an absolute baller. Those south Florida wideouts are built different. pic.twitter.com/6Z7TtKQB6Y — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) June 5, 2020

