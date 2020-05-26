Twitter reacts to 4-star DE committing with Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:35 PM
Zaire Patterson Photo
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 230   Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #29 DE, #18 NC
Rivals:
#33 DE, #29 NC
24/7:
# 99 Overall, # 8 WDE, # 6 NC
Patterson is a quality get by Clemson

Another day and another elite commitment for the Clemson football program.

4-star 2021 defensive end Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC) committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

Patterson had over 100 tackles, 27 for loss, with 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, nine caused fumbles and four interceptions as a junior.

Check out the reaction to his commitment on Twitter:

View this post on Instagram

110 % Committed

A post shared by @ tre4_z on

