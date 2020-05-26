Twitter reacts to 4-star DE committing with Clemson

Another day and another elite commitment for the Clemson football program. 4-star 2021 defensive end Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC) committed to Clemson on Tuesday. Patterson had over 100 tackles, 27 for loss, with 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, nine caused fumbles and four interceptions as a junior. Check out the reaction to his commitment on Twitter:

Clemson added ESPN 300 defensive end Zaire Patterson to its 2021 class.



That commitment gives #Clemson seven ESPN 300 defensive linemen in the 2020 and 2021 classes, five of which are ranked in the top-10 at their position. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 26, 2020

Top 100 DE Zaire Patterson commits to Clemson! Big pickup that will continue to climb up the rankings and has enormously high ceiling. 6’6” 220-230 pounds that is athletic and can bend around the edge.



Clemson beats out South Carolina and UNC — Clemson Recruiting News (@CUcrootin) May 26, 2020

4? DE Zaire Patterson commits to Clemson pic.twitter.com/6ifsbqajI1 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) May 26, 2020

GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER! #ALLIN #We2Deep21

?????????????????????????? — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 26, 2020

Great Day to be a Tiger !!! — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) May 26, 2020

Eligible to return at DE for Clemson in ‘21: Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams, Myles Murphy... plus newcomers Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson. This season will be an important/telling year for that group of eligible returners. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) May 26, 2020

