Twitter reacts to 4-star DE committing with Clemson

Height: 6-6 Weight: 230 Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS) Class: 2021
#266 Overall, #29 DE, #18 NC
#33 DE, #29 NC
# 99 Overall, # 8 WDE, # 6 NC
Another day and another elite commitment for the Clemson football program.
4-star 2021 defensive end Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC) committed to Clemson on Tuesday. Patterson had over 100 tackles, 27 for loss, with 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, nine caused fumbles and four interceptions as a junior. Check out the reaction to his commitment on Twitter:
Clemson added ESPN 300 defensive end Zaire Patterson to its 2021 class.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 26, 2020
That commitment gives #Clemson seven ESPN 300 defensive linemen in the 2020 and 2021 classes, five of which are ranked in the top-10 at their position.
BREAKING: 4 ?? WDE Zaire Patterson has just Committed to #Clemson !?— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2020
?
He chose the #Tigers over #Kentucky , #SouthCarolina , #Oklahoma , #Georgia, #NorthCarolina , #NotreDame , and #Alabama ?
?
Clemson fans, welcome him home!?
? pic.twitter.com/xWVr5RZCSS
Top 100 DE Zaire Patterson commits to Clemson! Big pickup that will continue to climb up the rankings and has enormously high ceiling. 6’6” 220-230 pounds that is athletic and can bend around the edge.— Clemson Recruiting News (@CUcrootin) May 26, 2020
Clemson beats out South Carolina and UNC
Elite N.C. defender commits to #Clemson (@zay_gotnext): https://t.co/btXoldXWiB pic.twitter.com/yqx5HVqhFS— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
4? DE Zaire Patterson commits to Clemson pic.twitter.com/6ifsbqajI1— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) May 26, 2020
GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER! #ALLIN #We2Deep21— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 26, 2020
??????????????????????????
Great Day to be a Tiger !!!— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) May 26, 2020
Rich keeps getting richer! #WeTooDeep21 #WeAreClemson #ALLIN— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 26, 2020
Lets dance! pic.twitter.com/sLsWXARtx6— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 26, 2020
The Golden Age Of @ClemsonFB Continues #We2Deep21— Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) May 26, 2020
Eligible to return at DE for Clemson in ‘21: Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams, Myles Murphy... plus newcomers Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson. This season will be an important/telling year for that group of eligible returners.— Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) May 26, 2020
